Burton Albion will hope there is no backlash following Cardiff City's postponement at Derby County last weekend when they visit the Bluebirds on Friday.

And Nigel Clough believes the 12-day break between the two fixtures could help ease the chance of his side suffering a reaction from Neil Warnock's men as they look to take another step towards the Premier League.

Second-placed Cardiff were set to take on the Rams at Pride Park on March 18, only for the game to be called off on the morning of the game following heavy snow in the area the night before.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Ex-Albion boss Warnock called the decision "scandalous" and made his frustrations at the outcome clear in an interview with Sky Sports News, although the EFL have since confirmed that they were satisfied the right decision was made.

That fixture has been rearranged for April 24, meaning Cardiff's next chance to make it eight successive League wins will come against the Brewers at the Cardiff City Stadium this week.

So how is Clough feeling about that prospect?

"I hope he has calmed down, Neil, when we go there next Friday because he looked a bit animated and agitated on the Sunday morning!" joked the Burton manager.

"I think when you prepare and everything, you just want to play the game.

"That's what he'll be saying to the players.

"I think if it was three or four days, it would be more of a problem (for the Brewers).

"But I think it's more difficult to keep that sort of feeling over a two-week period, to say, 'right, take it out on our next opponents'.

"Hopefully the feeling and emotions of the injustice will have eased a little bit by then."