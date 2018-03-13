The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion host Sheffield United tonight, and Nigel Clough has a major selection headache with his side beset by injury.

Lucas Akins' hamstring injury, sustained in Saturday's goalless draw with Bristol City, renders tonight's visit to Bramall Lane the first match he will have missed all season.

Ben Turner and John Brayford could return from calf injuries, with Hope Akpan and Liam Boyce nursing ankle problems also.

Chris Wilder's side could move within two points of the play-offs with a win over the Brewers, while Clough will be hoping to get one over his former employers.

