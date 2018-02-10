Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mick McCarthy reckons Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on Saturday was the worst game Portman Road had seen all season and dispelled any doubts that his side's lack of professionalism contributed to the result.

McCarthy was also keen to credit Nigel Clough's side on the way they conducted themselves, with the Brewers twice coming close to clinching the points in the second half through Darren Bent and Kyle McFadzean.

Ipswich's supporters made their feelings known throughout the match , with a smattering of boos turning into an orchestra come full-time.

And McCarthy did not hold back on his reaction, labelling his side's performance the worst one the Tractor Boys' crowd will have witnessed so far this season.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's probably the worst game here all season," McCarthy said.

"It's probably our worst performance, when I consider how we played and won games early on in the season.

"Yes, it was tough, but everybody else has been asking me why they think that is.

"And I think maybe the opposition had a bit of a bearing on that as well.

"I thought they played well.

"I would imagine Nigel's said his team has played and acquitted themselves well so I think you have to give some credit to them."

The Brewers will certainly take the plaudits from Saturday's performance, with October's last-gasp defeat to Ipswich likely to have been in the backs of their minds as full-time neared.

Yet it was Clough's side who kept coming forward as the clock ran on, with Bartosz Bialkowski having to be alert to deny both Bent and McFadzean, who could not convert arguably the best chances the game had to offer.

And McCarthy was at pains to stress that his side didn't take the Brewers lightly and that Ipswich's sluggish performance was down to the effort of the visitors.

"They (Ipswich) kept going and a lesser together and less committed bunch of lads could have got beaten in that game," he added.

"And I still go back to it, I don't see Burton as being (candidates for relegation) - you just see the players they've got on the pitch.

"They've got a lot of Championship players, and I would imagine they thrived on the fact today that we were firm favourites.

"And there'll be some suggestion that we took them lightly that, if anybody does, it questions my professionalism and the players didn't.

"We haven't played well and they've done well, it's a combination of both unfortunately."