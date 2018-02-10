Burton Albion travel to Ipswich Town (3pm) hoping to build on a positive performance at Aston Villa last time out and climb off the foot of the Championship table.

Although the Brewers were beaten 3-2 by Villa, it was a much-improved performance on previous outings, with Jacob Davenport's standout debut and Liam Boyce's comeback strike ensuring the team left Birmingham upbeat.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Albion are nursing a couple of injury worries, though, with Luke Murphy (cut shin) and Ben Turner (calf) both doubtful for the trip to Portman Road, while Tom Flanagan will definitely miss out.

Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent are expected to be available having overcome illness and injury respectively, and the latter could return to the Brewers' side for the visit to the club where he started his career.

With a three-point gap between themselves and safety ahead of kick-off, Nigel Clough's side will know the importance of taking a point or three off Ipswich for the first time since they reached the Championship.

(Image: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

