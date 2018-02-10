Burton Albion travel to Ipswich Town (3pm) hoping to build on a positive performance at Aston Villa last time out and climb off the foot of the Championship table.
Although the Brewers were beaten 3-2 by Villa, it was a much-improved performance on previous outings, with Jacob Davenport's standout debut and Liam Boyce's comeback strike ensuring the team left Birmingham upbeat.
Albion are nursing a couple of injury worries, though, with Luke Murphy (cut shin) and Ben Turner (calf) both doubtful for the trip to Portman Road, while Tom Flanagan will definitely miss out.
Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent are expected to be available having overcome illness and injury respectively, and the latter could return to the Brewers' side for the visit to the club where he started his career.
With a three-point gap between themselves and safety ahead of kick-off, Nigel Clough's side will know the importance of taking a point or three off Ipswich for the first time since they reached the Championship.
Follow Albion's quest to end their four-match losing run here - and you can get in touch by commenting below or tweeting us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurray or @RichardCusackBM.
Key Events
We're ready - are you?
More on today's teams..
Click here for today’s full rundown of the teams...
First back-to-back starts for Hope Akpan since October...
What are your reactions to today's teams?
How do today's opposition line up?
More on today's teams...
TEAM NEWS!
Eight minutes until team news...
What changes would you make today, Brewers fans?
Let us know @BurtonAlbionBM on Twitter.
The boss of today's opposition has been very complimentary of your team...
Here’s what Mick McCarthy has made of Burton’s survival chances..
Last season I remember us going there and beating them in a real scrap. We had Newcastle and put in a great performance and got a great result here, and they went to Birmingham, and they had two games and they won them both. The place was so down at the end of that game when we’d beaten them, and everybody thought they were going down. And Nigel Clough kept them up and that was a great achievement, I though. And that’s why I think they’ll be one of the favourites to stay up just because they’ve been there.
I'm sure you don't need reminding...
The Brewers' relegation rivals are in action this lunchtime
John Brayford is in line for a 50th start as a Brewer in the football league
We’ll know for sure if he’s reached that landmark come 2pm - but for now let’s hear what he’s had to say about the possibility...
They were doing really well and where they had come from. It’s the Football League, but it’s the Championship standard - it’s an incredible journey. It’s been well-written about, the journey they have. Words can’t really sum it up. If and when 50 starts comes, that will be a nice achievement. I didn’t know that, but it’s always nice to get those landmarks as well.
An inside look at the Brewers' dressing room...
Could Darren Bent be back in action today?
He could return to the Brewers’ starting XI against the club where it all started...
Darren bent’s going to do a little bit of training this week, so we’ll see how he is. The thought of seeing Boyce up front with Darren Bent is certainly a scenario that is likely to happen, but not in the near future.
Portman Road is looking good...
Will we see similar scenes to this today?
Just how good was it to see Liam Boyce not only come on last weekend, but score?
He could see some more action today, according to Nigel Clough, but he’s not ready to start yet.
Here’s what the gaffer said about the 26-year-old’s possible involvement today...
He’s certainly not up to starting yet, but he will be on the bench again. And if we can get him on and just keep building him up that way in the next couple of weeks, we will do that. He’s taken part in every training session, doing extra afterwards. He’ll just get closer and closer, but it is still early days and we have to be careful. But I think the boost he can get, and the one he’s given everybody, not just himself, from coming on for that 20 minutes and scoring that goal. Just seeing him on the pitch, first and foremost - I think our supporters enjoyed seeing him on there. We certainly did. And then we’ll get him back out there in the next few games.
Welcome to this afternoon's coverage!
Fair play to all the travelling Brewers today, a 332 mile round-trip is some commitment.
For those of you electing to stay at home, we’ve got you covered with full match action and reaction to today’s encounter at Portman Road.
We’ll be bringing you some match preview from Nigel Clough and John Brayford, before the team news is released at 2pm.
Until then, today’s live blog is the only place to get your Brewers fix ahead of the big game.
Come on you Brewers!