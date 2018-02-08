Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy is the new bookmakers' favourite to succeed Paul Heckingbottom as head coach of Barnsley - two days before the Tractor Boys host Burton Albion.

Other names to have been linked with the vacant managerial role at Oakwell following Heckingbottom's move to Leeds United include Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley and Forest Green's Mark Cooper, with Cowley installed as the early favourite before ruling himself out of contention.

But it is McCarthy - who made more than 250 appearances for the Tykes during his playing days - who has emerged as the odds-on favourite today (Thursday), with the Ipswich manager at odds of 4/5 with SkyBet and 8/11 with BetVictor at the time of publishing on Thursday afternoon.

At the time of writing, Cowley is 6/4 with SkyBet and 2/1 with BetVictor, while former Sunderland and Preston North End boss Simon Grayson is 9/1 and 10/1 respectively.

McCarthy's contract with Ipswich is due to expire upon the conclusion of the current season, and the former Republic of Ireland manager has not yet made clear whether he will still be in charge at Portman Road next season.

This, in addition to his longstanding association with Barnsley, has done little to quell the speculation surrounding his future in recent days.

The Tykes are presently 21st in the Championship table and embroiled in a dogfight to avoid relegation.

If McCarthy were to bring his five-year stay at Portman Road to a premature end and become the 39th permanent manager in Barnsley’s history, it would have serious implications for Ipswich, who host the Brewers on Saturday - particularly if he were to depart before the match.