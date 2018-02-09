The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mick McCarthy reckons Burton Albion's experience of a Championship relegation battle will stand them in good stead as they continue their fight against the drop at Ipswich Town on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers begin a crucial 16-game stretch with a visit to Portman Road, with McCarthy's side unbeaten against Nigel Clough's side in league football.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And McCarthy reckons Burton's knack for constantly bouncing back will see them through once again, and cites last Aprils' 2-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium as the perfect example.

Freddie Sears and a Luke Varney own goal against his former side deepened Burton's relegation fears.

The Brewers, though, bounced back emphatically to record back-to-back wins over Birmingham City and Leeds United which all-but secured their Championship status.

"Last season I remember us going there and beating them in a real scrap," McCarthy said.

(Image: Roland Harrison/Epic Action Imagery)

"We had Newcastle and put in a great performance and got a great result here, and they went to Birmingham, and they had two games and they won them both.

"The place was so down at the end of that game when we'd beaten them, and everybody thought they were going down.

"And he ( Nigel Clough ) kept them up and that was a great achievement, I though.

"And that's why I think they'll be one of the favourites to stay up just because they've been there.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"They won't panic, they'll just keep doing what they're doing."

Striker David McGoldrick is set to miss out (sore knee), with McCarthy contemplating making changes despite Saturday’s 2-0 win at Sunderland.

"I made a couple of changes and it worked, but that isn't to say it's going to be the same this week," he added.

"It's not Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday in terms of changing people and having fresh legs.

"I thought the lads were very good on Saturday but, you never know, there might be a couple of changes in there."