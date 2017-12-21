Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows Burton Albion must break out of their 'one step forward, two steps back' habit as they travel to Reading on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers will arrive at the Madejski Stadium on the back of a crucial away victory over relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

That was their first win in six games and only their second since September 16, a stretch of 14 games.

Despite their inconsistent form this season, Albion have never been cast far adrift of safety because of timely triumphs over Bolton and Millwall, as well as points at places like Bristol City and Brentford.

But Clough's side have too often failed to build on those positive steps. After the 1-0 victory at Millwall on November 4, they lost four and drew one of their next five games.

Quite simply, the Brewers boss knows that trend cannot be repeated now.

"I think there always is (a lift) when we've been so long without a win, and everyone was so desperate to get the three points," he said of the reaction following the triumph at Bolton.

"It's given everybody a timely lift.

"But the challenge now is to use it and not fall back in.

"It's been one step forward, two steps back for the majority of the season.

"The aim now is to try to take it on and try to get some results.

"Christmas gives you a perfect opportunity to do that, with four games in 10 days.

"There are 12 points up for grabs (between Saturday's game at Reading and the New Year's Day trip to Sheffield Wednesday), we need to get a few of them and try to get out of the bottom three."

Albion strung together four sequences of three or more games unbeaten during their successful survival campaign last term.

So far this season, they have managed that feat only once.

Consistency would be a welcome present at this festive time of year for the Brewers.

"We keep saying that every time we do nick a win, we need to take it on," added Clough.

"That was the disappointing thing after the Millwall game.

"I know we had the international break, but we came back 13 days later and I thought it was our most disappointing performance of the season against Sheffield United at home (where they lost 3-1).

"We don't want that to happen on Saturday.

"You sense after Saturday, the players realise when you've played nearly half the season, time is running out a little bit.

"We said to them last week that we can't afford another run like we've had, we must get some points.

"The frustrating thing is, at Derby County, we should've got a point, we should've got a point against Sunderland, we should've got a point against Preston North End.

"Even if you get three draws there, you're on that 20-point mark and it looks totally different.

"It's about not losing those games. Even when you can't win them, just make sure you get something from them.

"It just keeps the scoreboard ticking over.

"It's amazing how the odd point doesn't seem much now, halfway through the season, but you know come April that you'd kill for those points, just to have another one or two on your tally."