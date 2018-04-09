Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Bywater says it is still "game on" in Burton Albion's bid to pull off a miraculous escape from Championship relegation.

The Brewers head into tomorrow's Pirelli Stadium clash with Hull City (7.45pm) seven points adrift of safety with only 15 left to play for.

Albion's situation would have been more favourable had they held on to one-goal leads against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City in their last two outings - but they ultimately submitted in the dying stages of both.

Those setbacks, and the increasing threat of relegation, have done little to undermine Bywater's positive attitude, though.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And with the Brewers having upset the odds to reach the Championship and survive in it last season, the Albion goalkeeper still has faith that arguably the club's greatest achievement yet could still come to pass.

"It will be a miracle, but miracles do happen," said Bywater.

"It's game on. Staying in this league, it's exciting, that's what the lads want to do.

"So we are all positive. I'm sure the fans will get right behind us on Tuesday night, because they know they've got to win as well.

"It makes me smile. We've got a game against Hull on Tuesday, we're going for the win and I like that. I'm a positive person."

Given the Brewers' current position, anything less than eight points from their final five fixtures will see them relegated even if the teams above them do not pick up another point.

Since returning from the international break, their target has been four victories - and that goal still remains.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And despite the precariousness of Burton's situation, Bywater believes there needs to be no change of mindset from his side as they chase a healthy haul down the home straight.

"We've got to win at least three - anyone can say that because of the points we are behind," he added.

"But this game, this league is funny.

"I saw Cardiff City on Friday in the last five minutes (when they missed two penalties to lose 1-0 at home to promotion rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers) - who'd have thought that would happen?

"This is the beauty of football.

"We'll go to our home ground against Hull and we'll see what happens on Tuesday.

"We'll know then, but we are going out there to win, we know we've got to win and I like that.

"The gaffer has been like that all season, all last season - you go out there to win.

"So there's no chasing anything because we are always going out there to win, we never go out to draw.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"That's the mentality we've always had, so we are set in our way of going out there to win.

"It's a mental game, but we've got characters in the dressing room to say, 'let's see what happens on Tuesday and we'll keep going'.

"Can people handle the pressure if they're getting chased?"

Hull are one of those sides being chased, although any form of a positive result at the Pirelli will move them to within touching distance of safety.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have to start chasing at a real pace if they are to pull off that "miracle".