Jaap Stam said Reading sticking to their game-plan was the reason why they beat Burton Albion 3-1.

A double from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson sandwiched between a Chris Gunter strike sent the Brewers into February without a home win since September.

"Everybody knew what we needed to do over here, which wasn't easy of course," he said.

"Playing over here is never easy, playing against a team that needs the points as well.

"In the way they play as well, very physical and very direct, you need to match them in that and hopefully you can get into your stride and play at times and score goals.

"I think we did well, throughout the team, everybody worked very hard for it.

"At times, we played well and you create a couple of opportunities and score a couple of very good goals - so everybody's very happy with that."

Bodvarsson opened the scoring on the 20th minute, but Lucas Akins' reply from the penalty spot just six minutes into the second half put the Brewers back in contention.

Reading shifted up a gear, though, and Gunter's fine strike from the edge of the box only six minutes after the leveller restored daylight and Bodvarsson rounded off their night's work.

"It's very important," Stam said of equalising as soon as Reading did.

"Because quite a few games this season, we went 1-0 down or sometimes 1-0 up and then conceded one and then eventually the opposition managed to score the second one.

"So for us it was very important to score that first one.

"And of course when they got back we were disappointed, but it's very important for the team to push on, to go forward and look for that second one.

"That’s what they’ve done and got what they deserved."

Former Manchester United centre-back Stam also said his side had to change their style of play to counter Albion's aerial threat.

Countless long balls launched forward in the direction of Akins and debutant Darren Bent threatened to pose a problem to Reading's defenders.

But in the end they dealt with it, and Stam's favoured possession-based style of football had to be put to one side for the time being.

"If you play against a team that’s playing like this it’s difficult to play football," he continued.

"Because they play very direct, every ball they get they are launching it forward and winning the second ball as well.

"And if they’re right on top of you, it’s difficult to play the game and what you want.

"So you need to dig deep yourself and work very hard yourself.

"Sometimes you want to play in a certain way and you can’t always do that."