Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading manager Jaap Stam reckons their 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion was one of the worst games his side have played since his arrival at the Madejski Stadium last summer.

Tom Flanagan's 40th-minute opener punished a blunt Royals side that dominated possession amid a party atmosphere at the Madejski's 500th Reading game.

It all threatened to collapse for the Brewers when Mo Barrow squeezed home from close range with 14 minutes - giving Reading renewed hope and getting the crowd back on side.

Albion gate-crashed any prospect of celebrations, though, when Tom Naylor capitalised on some careless play from the Reading defenders, chasing down a clearance and watching it squirm past Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It meant back-to-back wins for the first time this season for Albion, while the Royals were condemned to a second successive defeat.

"I think it was one of our worst games since I've been here in how we played on the ball and quality on the ball, touches and choices," he said.

"We spoke about it many times, conceding that first goal and needing to get back into the game was going to be difficult.

"Especially against teams playing a certain way which we have seen today as well.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

"It's not at all complacency, it's got nothing to do with that. But that's what people think, quite quickly.

"We know and we've shown the team what Burton's capable of doing and how they play, that they're compact and then playing these balls over the top with the quick players they've got up front.

"You need to be aware of that."