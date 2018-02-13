Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion brought in three players during the January transfer window, with Jacob Davenport, Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent freshening up Nigel Clough's squad.

Eight headed the other way, including the permanent departures of Matt Palmer and Ryan Delaney, plus loan moves for Matty Lund, Stephen Warnock and Ben Fox.

That is not Albion's first squad rejigging of the campaign, though.

The Brewers underwent a significant face-lift over the summer that featured eight departures and 12 arrivals as they embarked on a second season of Championship football.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Here is a look at the octet of players who left the Pirelli Stadium over the summer and how they are faring now.

Jon McLaughlin

A popular figure at the Brewers following his arrival in April 2014, McLaughlin was Burton's first-choice keeper throughout the club's back-to-back promotions through the Football League.

He then played an important part in helping to secure Albion's second-tier status last season, before suffering a nasty shoulder injury in April's 2-0 win at Birmingham City, which side-lined him for the remainder of the campaign.

He was released by Clough in the summer, having twice previously rejected the offer of a new contract earlier in the campaign, and explained that his time at the Pirelli Stadium came to a "natural end".

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

McLaughlin is now plying his trade at hometown club Hearts, and has started the last 18 matches - including a notable 4-0 win over Celtic in December, ending their 69-game unbeaten run in domestic competition.

Hearts have picked up their form of late, and the stopper has conceded only three goals in 12 games.

Phil Edwards

Another Burton Albion staple, Edwards appeared in all-but-one league match of Albion's back-to-back promotion campaigns after joining in 2014.

He found himself out of the first-team picture in pre-season ahead of the Brewers' maiden Championship campaign, and joined Oxford United on loan for the season.

Like McLaughlin, Edwards was released in the summer of 2017 and joined League One side Bury on a two-year deal.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Lee Clark's side sit bottom of the third tier with only 25 points from 31 games - and they are currently eight points from safety.

Despite the Shakers' form, Edwards is again enjoying a virtually uninterrupted season, having made 32 appearances so far.

John Mousinho

Undoubtedly one the Pirelli Stadium's most popular figures, Mousinho's deadline-day departure to League One Oxford United came as a shock to Albion fans.

He signed a new one-year deal to remain at the club only three months earlier, with Albion’s then-captain looking set to battle Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner, John Brayford and Tom Naylor for a place in the Brewers' central defence.

It wasn't to be, though, with Clough and Mousinho later explaining that family reasons and a chance of regular first-team football were behind the move.

Mousinho has started 26 games for 12th-placed Oxford in all competitions. United are currently without a manager, but they have been linked with appointing Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as their new boss following the departure of Pep Clotet last month.

(Image: John Potts)

Jackson Irvine

Irvine's 10 goals in his debut season in English football - including crucial winners over Derby County and Huddersfield Town - will ensure the Australian international retains a place forever in Brewers folklore.

While remaining focused on his time with Burton, Irvine made no secret of his dream to play in the Premier League and progress his career, and when relegated Hull City came calling with an offer understood to be in the region of £2million, he made his move to the KCOM Stadium the day before deadline day in August.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It has perhaps not worked out quite how he imagined, though, with Leonid Slutsky sacked and Nigel Adkins parachuted in to try to avert a disastrous double-drop for Hull.

Ahead of the weekend's games, the Tigers sit outside of the relegation places by only one point after 31 games.

Irvine has featured 24 times for his new club, with his one goal - in a 3-2 win over Brentford - the same number he netted in the opening five games of the campaign for the Brewers.

Lee Williamson

Williamson arrived from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2016 after his contract expired at Ewood Park and struggled for game-time once Clough brought in re-enforcements in January 2017.

The 34-year-old's last appearance in a Brewers shirt came in the FA Cup defeat at Watford last January, with Luke Murphy and Lasse Vigen Christensen’s arrivals making the Albion centre midfield an even more competitive position.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Following his summer release, Williamson can now be found at Christchurch Meadow, the home of Belper Town, assisting another ex-Brewer in Aaron Webster, who is the new manager of the Evo-Stik NPL Division One South side.

Former Watford man Williamson also plays for the Nailers, and he popped up in the 74th minute to score a vital winner and earn Webster his first home win in management last month.

Callum Reilly

Reilly joined the Brewers upon his release from Birmingham City in summer 2015, and went on to make 14 appearances under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Nigel Clough as Albion won promotion to the Championship.

A loan spell at Coventry City followed for the midfielder in 2016-17, before he joined Bury on a permanent deal in the summer after being released by the Brewers.

He is currently on loan at Gillingham in the same division.

Sam Hornby

Goalkeeper Hornby did not make a professional appearance for Albion, with McLaughlin and Stephen Bywater ahead in the pecking order, spending the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Brackley Town and the following season with Kidderminster Harriers.

He signed for Port Vale in the summer after two years at the Pirelli, and was sent out on loan to Chester in December. There, he has established himself as the first-choice keeper with the Blues.

Charlie Gatter

Another player who did not feature in a senior Albion shirt, defender Gatter was let go by Clough in the summer and joined Gainsborough Trinity of the National League North in July.

He was loaned out to Hednesford Town, Albion's opponents in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday night, in November and extended his stay earlier this month after an impressive run of three goals in four games.