Jacob Davenport says he will not be shying away from the challenge of keeping Burton Albion in the Championship after joining on loan from Manchester City.

The 19 year-old has signed for the Brewers until the end of the season, and Nigel Clough's third signing of the month will add another option in central midfield.

(Image: John Powell/Getty Images)

Davenport - City's under-18 player of the year in 2016, who is rated highly by Pep Guardiola - has made appearances in the UEFA Youth League, Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy - but he's eager to make his first competitive outing as a senior professional.

"The EDS (Elite Development Squad) league is not as challenging or competitive as league football and playing against men is what I need now to gain experience," he told the Brewers' website.

"I am up for the challenge and can’t wait to get started. This is the right time in my career to take the next step.

"I am always up for a challenge and never one to shy away from anything.

"Hopefully I can help Burton stay up at the end of the season."

(Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Davenport can also operate at left-back.

He has been in and around City's first team, and he revealed in an interview with the Manchester Evening News back in November that Guardiola was giving serious consideration to having him feature in November's Carabao Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"My main position is holding midfield," he added.

"But I have played left back a few times, even centre back so I’m quite versatile.

"I have trained with the first team a few times and Pep Guardiola is an unbelievable manager and learning from him can only help and has done this year."