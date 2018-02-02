Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jacob Davenport says he isn't expecting to walk straight into Burton Albion's starting XI following his arrival from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old central-midfielder signed for the Brewers on deadline day and comes to the Pirelli Stadium with the endorsement of City manager Pep Guardiola.

While Davenport has yet to make a senior appearance for City , he's captained the under-23 squad a number of times this season, both in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League competitions.

Alongside fellow academy man Lukas Nmecha, Davenport has been earmarked by Guardiola as possible candidates for promotion to City's senior matchday squad.

The Stockport native isn't letting that go to his head, though, and he knows it is up to him to dislodge Tom Naylor or Luke Murphy for a spot in Nigel Clough's squad.

"I'm not expecting anything, it's down to me," the grounded Davenport said.

"It's about how hard I train and how well I perform in matches.

"I'm not guaranteed to start playing 90 minutes, it's down to me really.

"I'll work as hard as I can to do that."

Davenport could have stayed in City's youth squad and continued to play European ties against the illustrious Napoli and Feyernoord.

Removing themselves from the academy setup can be a test of character for some players who would rather stay with their parent clubs.

But Davenport wants to roll up his sleeves and get stuck into the battle of keeping the Brewers in the Championship.

And he's hoping that won't go unnoticed by the Guardiola and the City hierarchy.

"Letting me go on loan, that shows they know I'm ready," he added.

"They said they wanted me to stay in the under-23s.

"But they said I can't turn this opportunity down.

"Championship football, that's what I'm working for - playing senior professional football.

"So they were more than welcome to let me go."

Davenport's first involvement could come as soon as Saturday's trip to Aston Villa (3pm.)

It's clear the youngster relishes making his first senior bow, but with players in front of him in the pecking order - for now at least - he may have to play the waiting game.

But this is why he joined Albion, to test himself against the best of the Championship in some of the most iconic arenas in the country.

"It's a massive game tomorrow - Villa Park in front of 40-odd thousand people," Davenport said with a smile.

"It could maybe be my debut - I don't know yet.

"It's unreal - something you only dream of really."