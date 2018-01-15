Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even as a veteran of the Championship, Jake Buxton admits that Burton Albion's struggles on home soil are weighing on the mind during games at the Pirelli Stadium.

Buxton was unable to prevent Albion slipping to a 10th home loss of the season - and a ninth from their last 10 home outings - on Saturday at the expense of Queens Park Rangers.

In seven of the 10 Pirelli games since their last victory in East Staffordshire, Nigel Clough's hosts have either been level or ahead at half-time.

It is as the second half of matches have worn on that opponents have taken control and, more often than not, taken a decisive lead.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers skipper knows just how hard it is proving to react to those blows given the run of form - and he hopes the possible addition of new faces in January could help ease the burden.

"It's very tough because on the pitch, as soon as you go 2-1 down, it's hard not to think about what has happened in the previous games - even as an experienced 32-year-old Championship player," he said.

"You are looking around and thinking, 'if I'm feeling like that, a lot of the lads are having the burden of that as well'.

"That's only me being honest.

"The lads who come in fresh will not have had that burden of not winning at home for 10 games, so if they come in with a fresh spark, they might bring that something we've not got at this moment in time.

"And also they might have the legs and energy when we go 2-1 down, something different to what we've got."