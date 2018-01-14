Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Buxton knows Burton Albion cannot keep relying on other results to go their way while their poor home run continues.

Saturday's 3-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers was the Brewers' ninth defeat from their last 10 games at the Pirelli Stadium - and they have taken only a single point in matches on home soil since September 16.

Despite that barren spell, Albion's impressive form on the road - which has seen them claim 13 points from a possible 18 since the start of November - has helped keep them within a point of Championship safety.

Results elsewhere have also played their part in Burton's favour, with none of the bottom 10 winning over the weekend. Birmingham City, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers all lost.

Buxton has reiterated that their successes away from home cannot solely sustain their survival bid, though.

And after being involved in another home game in which the Brewers were in contention at 1-1 until late on, the Burton skipper says it is the latest reminder of just how important a turnaround in home fortunes will be for their campaign.

"There were a lot of decisive moments in the game," he said.

"Probably at 1-1, the game was on a knife edge, and it has just tipped in their favour - and we lose our shape and go a little bit ragged and concede another goal, and the game is over.

"It's a tough game. We knew we could've gone just three points behind them (QPR) and dragged them into the situation.

"It was not to be.

"The league has not changed as much as we might have expected.

"We keep getting away with it. But for us to stay up, to compete and take it down to the last couple of games, we have to sort out this home form.

"We have to pick up a win at home.

"We haven't got a problem away from home, but it's important to find our feet at home."

Albion have been looking for a way to overcome their Pirelli struggles for four months, but have struggled to secure positive results in spite of a series of promising displays and carrying some different approaches into games.

Against QPR, Buxton believes their fate was not helped by the ease with which the visiting forwards made inroads up front, with striking pair Conor Washington and Aramide Oteh both getting their names on the scoresheet.

"We are struggling to put our finger on what obviously is the problem," added the Burton skipper.

"We started the game okay, we had to change the formation a little when they matched us up.

"We got in at half-time at 1-1 after probably not being great.

"In the second half, we pushed to try for the second goal and it was the same old story, leaving the back door open a bit too much.

"But throughout the game, I thought it was too easy for their forwards to get in behind us on numerous occasions.

"Myself and Ben (Turner) and the full-backs were left seeing the back of people's numbers running towards our goal, and that's the last thing you want to see."