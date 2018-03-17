Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Buxton makes his first start since January for Burton Albion in today's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers as Nigel Clough makes two changes from the midweek loss at Sheffield United.

First-team captain Buxton - who last made a starting XI for the 3-1 loss to Reading on January 30 - replaces the injured Jamie Allen, with Burton switching to a back five to combat the hosts' quality in attack.

The other change sees Liam Boyce come in for Darren Bent as Albion's lone striker, with Bent moving to the bench.

Stephen Bywater starts in goal behind a five-man defence of Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Buxton, Kyle McFadzean and Damien McCrory.

(Image: Burton Albion FC)

Hope Akpan and Jacob Davenport are the central midfielders, with Lloyd Dyer on the left flank and Marvin Sordell the right, behind Boyce.

On the bench, defender Tomas Egert - signed on a free transfer yesterday - comes straight into the matchday squad as he makes the bench.

The other substitutes are Harry Campbell, Shaun Barker, Luke Murphy, Joe Sbarra, Luke Varney and Bent.