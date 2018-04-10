Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Buxton will make his first home start for Burton Albion since January and Lucas Akins also returns to a Brewers starting XI as they look for a vital win over Hull City tonight (7.45pm).

They are the two changes from Saturday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City, with Damien McCrory missing out because of a hamstring strain and Kyle McFadzean ill.

That means John Brayford - over an injury problem himself - moves across to left-back, with Buxton and Tom Naylor the centre-backs and Akins starting at right-back, having not started since the goalless draw with Bristol City last month.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The rest of the side is unchanged, with a midfield four of Marvin Sordell, Jacob Davenport, Hope Akpan and Lloyd Dyer.

Liam Boyce will line up just behind Darren Bent up front, while Stephen Bywater continues in goal.

The bench is made up of Harry Campbell, Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan, Jamie Allen, Luke Murphy, Joe Sbarra and Martin Samuelsen.