Jamie Allen says Burton Albion's first win in seven matches had been on the horizon after the standard of their recent performances.

The Brewers moved off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 win at Barnsley on Tuesday night, with the 20-year-old notching his first goal for the club after just 57 seconds with Jacob Davenport following that up with a superb effort of his own on the stroke of half-time.

Allen rifled an unstoppable strike past Nick Townsend to set Albion on course for a crucial victory, and the ex-Rochdale man says it's no less than they deserve following their recent showings.

"I think it's been coming over the last couple of games, we've been playing well but we just haven't put the ball in the back of the net," he said.

"We've been playing well enough to win games, and we've won it in the first-half today and that's what we need to do for the rest of the season - just carry on playing like that.

"The last few performances we've started off well, we just haven't had that goal in us in the first ten minutes.

"That's what we've been working on - we wanted to get in their faces as soon as possible and hopefully put the ball in the net as well."

The summer signing has had to bide his time at the Pirelli Stadium, with competition for places in midfield fierce.

Injuries to Luke Murphy and Tom Naylor's move to centre-back opened the door for Allen to slot back into the side in the 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month.

He's grasped that opportunity hasn't let Nigel Clough down, with energetic displays in midfield and calm composure on the ball making sure Allen is in the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

"I've been working hard in training," he added.

"It doesn't come better than playing week in, week out in the Championship.

"You're going to be learning all the time and it's going well for us at the minute.

"We've had some injuries in midfield as well, so that's one chance I've had to get into the team.

"Hopefully they can get back into the teams soon so we'll have a stronger squad."