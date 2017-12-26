Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jamie Allen has earned his first Burton Albion start for more than a month as Nigel Clough makes two changes for the Boxing Day visit of Leeds United.

Midfielder Allen - who last made Albion's starting XI for the 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United on November 17 - replaces Leeds loanee Luke Murphy, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

The other switch sees Sean Scannell come in on the right flank in place of Will Miller, who drops to the bench after suffering with a slight illness since the 2-1 win at Reading three days ago.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Clough is set to stick with the 5-4-1 formation that worked to great effect at the Madejski Stadium.

Stephen Bywater continues in goal behind a central defensive three of John Brayford, Jake Buxton and Ben Turner, with Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan at wing-back.

Allen partners Tom Naylor in central midfield, while Lloyd Dyer starts on the left wing and Scannell comes in on the right.

Marvin Sordell is the lone striker again.

Miller is joined on the bench by Connor Ripley, Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean, Hope Akpan, Matt Palmer and Joe Sbarra.