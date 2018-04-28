Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Final home games of the season do not come much bigger than this - and John Brayford hopes the Burton Albion fans can play their part in a huge occasion.

The Brewers welcome relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers to the Pirelli Stadium today (3pm) to bring the curtain down on what has been a turbulent campaign on home soil.

Nigel Clough's side could be consigned to the drop by 5pm should they lose.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But, despite a run of seven months without victory at the Pirelli - a sequence that came to an end a fortnight ago against Derby County - Albion could take a huge step towards survival if they can beat Bolton.

And on an afternoon that could come to define the Brewers' season, Brayford knows the players will need the "extra boost" from the Pirelli terraces.

"To not win for so long, you'd expect to be cut adrift," said the Burton defender.

"It's been our away form that has kept us in the position at the moment.

"To finally get a win here, I think the crowd was brilliant, at Sunderland and the Derby game when we got the result.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"To get the fans behind us as they have done the last couple of games, it's an extra boost as well which we need.

"We need every percentage we can get, and to be playing back at home after the result against Derby, I think all the fans will be behind us as well."