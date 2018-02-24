Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford has recovered from a calf injury to return to Burton Albion's starting XI against Millwall today - and Darren Bent is back in up front.

They are the two changes from the Brewers side that started Tuesday's win at Barnsley, with Joe Sbarra and Liam Boyce - after his first competitive start in midweek - dropping to the bench.

Brayford is back in at left-back alongside Tom Naylor, Kyle McFadzean and Lucas Akins in the Albion defence, having come off in the second half of last weekend's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest after injuring his calf.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

That means Lloyd Dyer moves forward to the left of a midfield five.

The rest of that midfield remains unchanged, with Martin Samuelsen on the right and a central trio of Jacob Davenport, Hope Akpan and Jamie Allen.

Bent is a like-for-like swap for Boyce up front, as the Brewers stick with the 4-5-1 system that has served them well over recent outings.

The Burton bench is made up of Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton, Damien McCrory, Luke Murphy, Luke Varney, Sbarra and Boyce.

Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan and Marvin Sordell are all still out.