Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has made three changes to the Burton Albion side that will face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsbrough today (3pm).

John Brayford, Jake Buxton and Will Miller replace Jamie Allen, Marvin Sordell and Sean Scannell as Clough opts for a 5-4-1 formation against the Owls in the search for a third straight away win.

The Brewers' boss hinted that he could make changes, and with today's match in south Yorkshire coming just 48 hours after the 0-0 draw with Norwich City, those switches could be important for Albion today.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

It means Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal, with Brayford, Buxton, Kyle McFadzean and Tom Flanagan in front of him.

Miller and Lloyd Dyer are the wingers, with the dynamic midfield duo of Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy in operation.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Lucas Akins has been shifted up front as a result of Brayford's inclusion, with Sordell given a well-deserved rest on the bench.

Sordell, Allen and Scanell are joined on the bench by Connor Ripley, Hope Akpan, Joe Sbarra and Stephen Warnock.