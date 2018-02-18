The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's defence has been hit by a third calf injury in the space of a fortnight, with John Brayford a doubt for Tuesday's trip to Barnsley.

The versatile Brewers defender had to come off in the second half of the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest.

Only two weeks before, Tom Flanagan was forced onto crutches after straining his calf, while Ben Turner also injured that muscle in the same game.

Those issues meant Burton have lined up in a back four of Lucas Akins, Tom Naylor, Kyle McFadzean and Brayford - at left-back - over the past two matches.

And with Lloyd Dyer moving to the left side of defence following Brayford's removal on Saturday, Nigel Clough points out the attacking nature of their current back line.

"I think he (Brayford) felt his calf," said Clough.

"We'll see how he is on Monday, but that's the third defender we've got out with a calf strain at the moment.

"We lost John, another full-back injured, and we brought Joe Sbarra on and put Lloyd Dyer at left-back.

"So we've got two attackers down the lefthand side.

"We've got Lucas already at right-back, we've got Tom Naylor who can be a midfielder.

"We've only got one out-and-out defender on the pitch in Kyle McFadzean.

"So we can't do much more in terms of our intentions.

"But it was the same old story, just somebody to put the ball into the net or create a chance."

Turner could be fit to return for the Barnsley game, while left-back Damien McCrory and centre-halves Jake Buxton and Shaun Barker were all on the bench for the Forest draw.

"Damien is fit, so we've got that as an option, and Lloyd can do it," added Clough.

"Ben Turner hopefully might be fit, he can do it.

"We've got a few options, but we are fast running out of full-backs, certainly.

"There was one in the stand today called Terry Henshaw, who used to play for us a few years ago.

"He played right-back, left-back, anywhere. I wish he was a few years younger!"