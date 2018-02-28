Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford could be out of action until after the international break for Burton Albion with another calf injury.

And as several Brewers try to battle back to fitness ahead of three games in seven days next week, Nigel Clough says the extreme weather is impacting their chances.

Tom Flanagan (calf) and Marvin Sordell (toe and illness) may be in line to return to the Brewers' squad for Saturday's trip to Sheffield United, while Ben Turner is expected to miss out.

Brayford, meanwhile, is unlikely to feature against the Blades, Brentford or Bristol City in the upcoming run after sustaining "a slight strain" to the calf that has now seen him substituted against Nottingham Forest and Millwall on consecutive Saturdays.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"John did everything on Friday - he went through everything, strenuous tests with the physio who said, 'I can't do anymore, he is fine'," said Clough.

"And for the first 15 minutes he was, and then he just felt something in a tussle and had to come off.

"I would think he'd be another couple of weeks, probably after the international break now before he is fit again.

"The good thing is we've got Tom Flanagan on the way back and not far from fitness, and Damien McCrory came in and did really well.

"It was almost a fresh injury. It's his calf again, but as I say, he was fit to start the game.

"If something is going to go, you feel it straight away, in the warm-up or the first few minutes. But it was a particular incident where he felt it."

So what is Clough's update on some of Albion's other injured players as his side look to build some momentum during a tough sequence of fixtures over the next month?

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"With Tom Flanagan, there is a possibility he might make the bench (against Sheffield United), we'll see," he added.

"But he will be hampered by the fact that we might not be able to train before then.

"Ben Turner is probably another week, something like that for him.

"Marvin Sordell had a toe problem and then he's had the flu over the weekend.

"So he's down to train later on in the week and we'll see how he is."

The snow and freezing temperatures that have hit East Staffordshire over recent days have affected the training Burton have been able to do at St George's Park.

(Image: Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

Some of their sessions have been moved inside, which is not necessarily conducive to helping players back from injury, according to the Albion boss.

"We can't do much of a session, and with any muscle injuries, to be on a hard surface when you're in your first session back is not ideal," said Clough.

"They will stay with the physio, Nick Fenton, probably a little bit longer and see how they are towards the weekend.

"I think we'll have more of a problem trying to train on Friday than we will on Wednesday, judging by the forecast.

"The other thing is when you've got people travelling, we have a few people dotted around. We have to be aware of that as well."