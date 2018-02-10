Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford is expected to make his 50th Football League start for Burton Albion against Ipswich Town today.

Brayford's overall appearances have come over two spells with the Brewers, and his full total for the club includes 83 appearances in all competitions while they were in the Conference during his first stint.

He has been one of Albion's most consistent performers over their past two seasons at second-tier level but the Championship was a mere pipe dream when he defender left the Pirelli Stadium for Crewe Alexandra 10 years ago.

Asked if he imagined he would be making 50 Football League starts with the Brewers, Brayford said: "Probably not, if I'm honest with you."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"They were doing really well, given where they had come from.

"It's the Football League, but it’s the Championship standard - it's an incredible journey.

"It's been well written about, the journey they have been on. Words can’t really sum it up.

"I didn't know (about the milestone) but it's always nice to get those landmarks as well. If and when 50 starts comes, that will be a nice achievement."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Brayford has been an influential figure for the Brewers since returning to the club for a second stint in August 2016, when he initially signed on loan from Sheffield United.

Having joined on a permanent deal in September, this season has been appreciably more difficult for both him and the team.

The defender struggled with injury in the first half of the season as Albion struggled too.

But he says the resolution among the players for staying in the Championship is as strong as ever.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Yeah, definitely, it's a high standard of football," the 30 year-old added.

"I remember when we were going to places like Stalybridge and Stourbridge, teams like that.

"It's a whole different ball game now. We are at this standard for a reason and on merit.

"There's no reason why we can’t stay there.

"People wrote us off last year but we are still in the same mind-set – that we can do it again."