John Brayford says Burton Albion cannot just wait for things to start going their way - they have to work for it to happen.

The Brewers' ongoing struggles saw them beaten for a seventh successive home game on Saturday as Preston North End left the Pirelli Stadium with a 2-1 victory.

The game conformed to an increasingly familiar pattern, with Albion enjoying a good first half but failing to capitalise and ultimately paying the price late on, Tom Clarke and Daryl Horgan getting the visitors' goals before Lucas Akins' injury-time reply.

Preston were ultimately more clinical and showed telling moments of quality when it mattered, although Nigel Clough felt a couple of decisions around the visitors' opener also undermined his side's chances.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Brayford agrees that things are not going Burton's way at the Pirelli currently - but he knows they will not stop trying to make sure that turns around quickly.

"We can't rely on that (breaks to go their way), we've got to rely on hard work and doing the right things on a constant basis," said the Brewers defender.

"It's not always easy when things aren't going your way, but if you keep doing things the right way on the training pitch and on a Saturday, they will turn in time.

"I think that's what we are aiming for.

"There was plenty of heart and desire in there from the lads today.

"People might say we need a bit more, but the lads give everything they've got.

"You can tell when some of the lads have come off today, they've put everything in really and you can't really ask anything more on the work front.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Sometimes we can be a bit more clinical and keep the ball a bit better - but we'll keep going and striving for what our aim is from the start of the season."

One criticism that can never be levelled at Burton Albion is a lack of drive or work ethic.

Even at 2-0 down and with the game seemingly gone, the Brewers tried to push on and salvage something against the Lilywhites.

And Brayford says they will continue to stand tall in search of a change in momentum.

"If you walk over that white line and give 110 per cent week in and week out, the good things will come," he added.

"You can't deny that the lads put the work rate in all the time.

"They will change in time, we just have to keep at it.

"Sometimes, when the chips are down, you've got to go an extra 10 per cent, shoulders a bit broader and take the responsibility on."