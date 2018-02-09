Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford says Burton Albion's new recruits have given the club a lift and are pushing those already at the club to up their game.

The Brewers brought in Darren Bent, Martin Samuelsen and Jacob Davenport during last month's transfer window.

Brayford has joined Nigel Clough in praising the standards of Albion's new blood, with winger Samuelsen and central-midfielder Davenport impressing on their debuts in defeat to Fulham and Aston Villa respectively.

The trio are all likely to be available for Saturday's trip to Ipswich Town (3pm), with Samuelsen and Bent missing out on the 3-2 loss to Villa last weekend through illness and injury.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Samuelsen offered a glimpse at Craven Cottage of the wide threat he can provide, while Davenport's standout performance on his senior debut on Saturday showcased his talent.

Bent, with over 100 top-flight goals to his name, needs no introduction.

"It has just freshened it up - and they are damn good players at the end of the day," Brayford said.

"We've brought Benty in who will hopefully get us a few goals, just look at Jacob's performance on Saturday, and we know what Martin brings from his individual ability.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It just freshens the whole thing up, whenever you bring new faces in.

"They come in and give other lads a bit of a lift and make them try to raise their game.

"Obviously Benty and Martin were missing on Saturday, but as you see with Jacob's performance, coming in on his League debut, he's done wonderfully well.

"I'm really pleased for the lad, because it's a great stepping stone for him as well.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"It's given everybody a lift, how well he can play at this level."

Brayford may have to deputise at left-back at Portman Road, with Albion's physio room starting to get a little crowded.

Tom Flanagan, Luke Murphy and Ben Turner all had to be withdrawn at Villa Park due to injury, meaning Clough will be forced to shuffle his pack yet again.

Flanagan, who has performed so well at left-back of late, is set for an extended period on the sidelines as a result of a calf injury he picked up on Saturday.

That could mean Brayford is shunted across the back-line from his favoured right-back role, which shouldn't be an issue given his admirable effort when asked by Clough to fill in for Flanagan once he departed.

With Luke Murphy (shin) and Ben Turner (calf) doubtful for the trip to East Anglia, the versatility in the team could prove a key asset to Clough.

"We've got a lot of lads who can play a lot of different positions," Brayford added.

"Look at Lucas Akins, for example. Lloyd Dyer, he can also play left-wing-back.

"We've got different formations and different people who can fill different roles.

"Yes, the injuries have not helped us, but we've got lads who can fill in different positions and will still give their all for the team, whatever position they play in and whatever the manager asks them to do.

"We'll still go out there with 11 people on that pitch and we'll be playing against 11 people, so we'll give it a good shot."