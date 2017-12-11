Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford does not think too much has changed at home for Burton Albion, despite their ongoing struggles at the Pirelli Stadium.

Brayford started his first home game for more than two months on Saturday as the Brewers fell to a 2-1 loss against Preston North End - a seventh successive home defeat.

Albion built the foundations for last season's survival at the Pirelli, beating the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United in East Staffordshire.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

There is still plenty of time for them to recreate that form, although they have 10 points fewer at home this season than they did after the same number of games in 2016-17.

Asked if teams were perhaps wiser to Burton on home soil this time around, Brayford said: "Possibly - but it's still the same ground and we still have the same atmosphere here.

"Nothing has really changed with the surroundings.

"Maybe people have got used to it a little bit more, but I don't think that's the reason as such.

"I think things might not be dropping for us here and there.

"We had a spell around Christmas last year where we weren't picking up results, and it probably feels a bit like that at this moment now.

"Things will change if you keep putting the work in, it does in time."

Burton's last six points have come on the road, thanks to a win at Millwall and draws against Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City and Brentford.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

They face back-to-back away games in the coming fortnight, with Saturday's trip to relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers one that Brayford is relishing.

"We've been doing well away from home, picking up clean sheets and getting points, three at Millwall," added the Albion defender.

"You'd prefer to pick the points up home and away really, but we've been relying on our away form in the last few weeks.

"It's a massive game next week, and I'm sure we'll go into it raring to go."