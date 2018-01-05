Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford reckons Burton Albion can put down a "psychological marker" and floor Birmingham City with a victory at St Andrew's in Saturday's third-round FA Cup match (3pm).

The Brewers are battling fellow scrappers Birmingham in a tie that is likely to offer a glimpse of what could happen when Albion return to the West Midlands on April 7.

Burton go to Birmimgham looking for a fourth-straight win in all competitions after last season's double and their 2-1 victory over the Blues earlier this season.

But there's added spice to what looks an otherwise run-of-the-mill FA Cup tie given the respective clubs' league positions.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

A mini-revival by Birmingham, who looked certain candidates for relegation, has now dragged them up to 23rd place, one point and one place behind the Brewers.

And Brayford, who's managed to keep his place in the side after returning from injury against December 2, reckons there's more than a fourth-round spot up for grabs.

"I suppose it's like boxing," Brayford said.

"If someone's put you on the floor once and you've got to go up against that person again you know they’ve always got it in their locker to turn you over.

"We could put a psychological marker down in their mind-set tomorrow, most definitely.

We've got to really go out there and perform because it's also a chance to get into the fourth-round of the FA Cup for Burton Albion, which is a huge achievement in itself.

"If we go there and get another victory, then that probably puts a bit of a nail in their confidence as well really

"They're in the same position as us at the moment, but they'll know we're bang in form and we'll be going there to win.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"Because I'm sure they’re having it drilled into them that it'll dent our confidence.

"But we've got to go there with the mind-set that it is a big game for us.

"Whether it's the cup or the league we’re going to go there to try and turn them over."

It's not just a fourth-round berth that rewards the winners of tomorrow's tie, but the prospect of who could turn up to the Pirelli Stadium or where Albion could be off to.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

For Burton Albion, another trip to Manchester United, or a home tie against one of the top Premier League sides, could generate a great deal of income for the club.

And that's why Brayford is looking at the bigger picture - if the Brewers go into the draw for the next round.

"If that was the case, then the money the club would generate like the Old Trafford tie before - it's massive for a club like Burton Albion," Brayford added.

"Because it keeps us going, it puts us on the map in a sense.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

"You get the Sky TV games, and they're massive games to play in for players if you draw one of those teams.

"Or you can go to the opposite ends of the spectrum and hope you might draw one of the lower teams and it’s a chance to progress even further.

"They’re all good ties to play and all good chances to progress and play against one of the big boys."