Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns hopes his former side can do Burton Albion a favour on the final day of the season.

Forest travel to Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, with Wanderers knowing they have to win to stand any chance of survival in the Championship.

If Bolton win, the Brewers - who beat Phil Parkinson's side 2-0 on Saturday to further boost their own hopes of staying up - must win at Preston North End, while also relying on the results of at least one of Barnsley, Birmingham City and Reading.

Burns played under Nigel Clough's father Brian at Forest, helping them to consecutive European Cups in 1979 and 1980.

And while the 64-year-old is primarily concerned with the Reds playing for "professional pride" and the Forest supporters at the Macron Stadium, he is also keen to see them give Burton a helping hand.

"I have to admit there is another reason I want to see them get three points at Bolton," said Burns in his column for the Nottingham Post.

"Because it would be fantastic if Burton Albion managed to complete their great escape and hang on to their Championship status for another season.

"There is a Forest connection there, with Nigel Clough of course - and he has done a great job with the Brewers in two different spells.

"But it is more than that. They are just a great little club and you cannot help but like them.

"They are so punching so far above their weight in the second tier that it is silly. But they remain competitive on a limited budget.

"A few weeks ago, it looked as though they were dead and buried, as though they were on a clear path to League One.

"But consecutive wins over Derby, Sunderland and Bolton have left them with just a glimmer of hope.

"Burton must now win at Preston, which will not be an easy task, while hoping that Barnsley slip-up at Derby, that Fulham win at Birmingham or that Reading continue their recent slide, against promotion chasing Cardiff.

"They, along with Forest’s game at Bolton, are some huge, huge fixtures, that will finish off a dramatic Championship season.

"I have nothing against the other teams involved in the relegation fight.

"But when you look at the amount of money Birmingham spent last summer, in comparison to the budget that Clough has had to work with, you cannot help but root for the little guy, can you?

"I've been fortunate enough to watch games at quite a few different stadiums this season and the one where they gave you the warmest welcome; where they were most friendly, was Burton, by some distance.

"I hope very much that it is a ground Forest will still have cause to visit again in the Championship next season."