Burton Albion are preparing for a return to League One after two seasons in the Championship.

Their final-day relegation at Preston North End last month means they will be back in the third tier for only the second time in their history, when the aim looks to be at bouncing straight back.

It has been a reasonably quiet summer so far for the Brewers, although Tom Naylor has left to join Portsmouth and Damien McCrory and Harry Campbell have signed new deals at the Pirelli Stadium.

Things are likely to speed up as they move closer to the start of the new campaign.

But when is that? We take a look at some of the key dates for the 2018-19 season...

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

The EFL summer transfer window opened on May 7, following the end of the regular Championship, League One and League Two seasons.

It will close on Thursday August 9, earlier than in previous season.

This date was brought forward as a result of an agreement made by EFL cubs in February 2018, and it is aligned with the decision the Premier League opted to take in September 2017.

Loan deals can still be made by EFL clubs until Friday August 31, while they can also transfer players out to a club in any league whose window is still open.

When are the 2018-19 fixtures released?

The Brewers will find out where they are heading on the opening day of the League One season when the EFL fixtures are released next Thursday, June 21, at 9am.

Before then, the Carabao Cup first-round draw will be made this Friday, June 15, at 10.45am. The draw is taking place at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Last season, Burton beat Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City to reach the Carabao Cup third round, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

When does the new season start?

The 2018-19 EFL campaign kicks off on the weekend of August 3-5.

It is likely the Brewers' opening League One game will be on Saturday August 4.

(Image: Burton Mail)

They opened up at home to Scunthorpe United in the third tier in 2015-16.

When does the season finish?

The curtain will fall on the regular season on May 4 2019, while the League One play-offs will take place later that month.

League One will not be directly affected by the newly implemented winter break, which is to take place in February across the Premier League.