Burton Albion's pre-season preparations continue at Kidderminster Harriers tonight as they gear up for the start of the League One season (7.45pm).

Nigel Clough will want to see a step up in performance and fitness levels from his side following Friday's 2-1 defeat at Mickleover Sports in their first game of the summer.

Stephen Bywater and John Brayford are back and in for their first outings of pre-season, while there will be further game time for new signing Scott Fraser and trialist trio Tomas Egert, Elliott Hodge and Luke McCormick.

Ex-Derby County striker Darren Bent - who has been training with the Brewers this summer - is on the bench for Albion and could feature later in the game, although David Templeton's minor injury keeps him out.

We'll have all the updates from Aggborough throughout the evening