Burton Albion's pre-season preparations continue at Kidderminster Harriers tonight as they gear up for the start of the League One season (7.45pm).
Nigel Clough will want to see a step up in performance and fitness levels from his side following Friday's 2-1 defeat at Mickleover Sports in their first game of the summer.
Stephen Bywater and John Brayford are back and in for their first outings of pre-season, while there will be further game time for new signing Scott Fraser and trialist trio Tomas Egert, Elliott Hodge and Luke McCormick.
Ex-Derby County striker Darren Bent - who has been training with the Brewers this summer - is on the bench for Albion and could feature later in the game, although David Templeton's minor injury keeps him out.
We'll have all the updates from Aggborough throughout the evening - and you can have your say by tweeting @JoshuaMurrayBM or @BurtonAlbionBM.
HALF TIME
Little of not in the final 10 minutes of the half. Sordell tried his luck from range with a dipping shot that Hall dived to tip away - and that is as good as it got for Burton.
Not the most slick 45 minutes, perhaps unsurprising at this stage of the summer.
Kidderminster looked sharp and full of intensity, though.
Verdict so far
20. Boyce goes close
Better from Albion’s perspective. Fraser again adds initiative at the start of an attack, Hodge gets it off Fox, turns his man and slides Akins down the right.
His low centre is aimed at Boyce, who slides in to tap home - but it’s agonisingly in front of him.
Not yet for Albion...
16. A pre-season pass
Albion just not finding their range at the minute. Akins nicks the ball off Higginson upfield to spark a Burton break, moments after they have fallen behind.
But his pass into the box runs directly between Hodge and Boyce - and the chance is gone.
GOAL Kidderminster (1-0)
The hosts have been the more threatening side so far - and they have their reward inside 14 minutes.
Williams is able to run straight at a retreating Burton defence, before rifling a low shot which leaves Bywater stranded.
7. Good work down the right
...but it comes to nothing. Akins slides Brayford in, only for his cross-shot to be palmed clear by Brandon Hall in the home goal.
5. Sloppiness so far
The Brewers have been a little loose with their passing so far, nothing really sticking.
Formation wise, it’s the 4-1-4-1/4-3-3 again. Fox is sitting, Hodge and Fraser the other central midfielders, with Sordell on the left and Akins on the right.
Egert is at centre-half, Brayford at right-back.
KICK OFF
We’re underway at Aggborough - and it’s the earliest of let-offs for the Brewers, as Lee Vaughan gets in behind McCrory down the Kidderminster right but floats his cross just over the incoming trialist at the back post.
Who is Tom Armitage?
Albion have trialist Luke McCormick on the bench, as well as Darren Bent.
But there is also a spot for young defender Tom Armitage, who is a first-year scholar with the Brewers academy.
Quite a big evening for him, then, even in pre-season! All the best, Tom.
Sbarra scores, Fraser finds his feet but Burton beaten
That was the story of Albion’s first friendly of the summer at Mickleover Sports on Friday.
They were beaten 2-1, despite Joe Sbarra’s second-half equaliser.
New signing Fraser was among the brightest sparks before the break.
Templeton watches on
Scott Fraser starts again in the Burton midfield tonight - but David Templeton’s slight injury keeps him out again.
Full Brewers team news
Bent on the bench
Darren Bent has been training with the Brewers so far this pre-season to keep himself fit while weighing up his options for a next move, having been released by Derby County in May.
Tonight, he is among the Albion substitutes and could feature off the bench.
He scored two goals in 15 appearances for Burton last season.
The pre-season work continues
Welcome to Aggborough - the scene of Burton Albion’s second friendly of pre-season.
They take on National League North Kidderminster Harriers from 7.45pm.