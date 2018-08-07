The League One season may be up and running, but Burton Albion's friendly schedule continues with a trip to Ryan Austin's Kidsgrove Athletic.

As expected, Joe Sbarra, Marcus Harness, Reece Hutchinson and Harry Campbell start for the Brewers.

There is also a return for trialist Elliott Hodge - and another trialist has been named in the starting XI, while Will Miller could make his first appearance since January off the bench.

The meeting with Kidsgrove will provide valuable game time for the first-team players who did not feature in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Rochdale, with a trip to Gillingham up next at the weekend in the League.

