Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kyle McFadzean makes his first Burton Albion start in more than a month and Luke Murphy returns to the starting XI as Nigel Clough makes two changes for the visit of Norwich City.

With this game the third of four in the space of nine days for the Brewers, Clough has switched up his defence, with John Brayford dropping to the bench and Jake Buxton rested altogether after the Boxing Day loss to Leeds United.

That sees McFadzean - whose last start was in the 1-1 draw at Brentford on November 21 - come into a back four to partner centre-back Ben Turner, with Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan the full-backs.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Murphy was ineligible to play against parent club Leeds but is straight back into the midfield three, alongside Jamie Allen and Tom Naylor.

Sean Scannell continues on the right flank, Lloyd Dyer is on the left and Marvin Sordell leads the line.

Brayford is joined on the bench by Connor Ripley, Stephen Warnock, Hope Akpan, Matt Palmer, Joe Sbarra and Will Miller.

The Brewers are aiming to end an eight-game losing run at the Pirelli Stadium in their final Championship match of the year.