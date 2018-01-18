Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kyle McFadzean has never played at Fulham's Craven Cottage before - but he says he and his Burton Albion teammates will travel there full of confidence this weekend.

The Brewers will take on the in-form Cottagers on Saturday (3pm) and bid to secure a fourth successive away victory in the Championship.

They will also be keen to avoid the late drama that saw them denied two points at the same venue last season, when Ryan Sessegnon's 94th-minute leveller cancelled out Jackson Irvine's strike in a 1-1 draw.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Not that McFadzean - who was suspended for that game - would turn down a share of the spoils against a Fulham side who have won four of their last five matches and are on an upwards curve towards the top six.

"I'm looking forward to it, because I've never played there," said the Burton defender.

"I've been suspended or injured, so I'm looking forward to it.

"I travelled last year, and we were unlucky there.

"We conceded late on, and I thought we deserved to win that game.

"We defended really well, and it's always a suckerpunch when you concede in the 94th minute.

"But you still take a point away at Fulham.

"We will be going there full of confidence, and hopefully we can build on another win.

"They have won their last couple and they've hit a bit of form.

"Fulham are a good team, they've got a lot of good, attacking players."

The Brewers' success on the road this season has been built around their ability to stifle the opponents' attacking qualities, and then capitalise when the game opens up.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Since the 5-0 thrashing at Leeds United on September 9, Nigel Clough's side have conceded only five goals on the road, taking 15 points in that time.

So is the prospect of nullifying and frustrating the attack-minded Cottagers one that Albion are relishing this weekend?

"We look forward to it every game," added McFadzean.

"At the minute, we're probably set up away from home better than we are at home.

"I don't think think it's anything to do with formations at home.

"It's just that, away, our mentality has been a little bit different, and I think we need that mentality at home sometimes.

"We are looking forward to it at Fulham. They've got good attacking players and they've spent a bit of money."