Kyle McFadzean says Burton Albion's disappointment at Saturday's 3-1 loss to QPR was amplified even more because of the missed opportunity to drag them into the relegation battle.

And the defender admits there has been a tinge of 'what if?' about some of Albion's recent results.

McFadzean has been in the Brewers sides that slipped to home defeats against Sunderland, Barnsley, and most recently QPR.

All those losses have come against sides that are battling it out at the wrong end of the table this season, and that compounds the misery of those home defeats.

"That's why we were so disappointed from Saturday, because we could've dragged them (QPR) in," he said.

"Now they've gone nine points clear of us, it could've been three points.

"It's massive this early in the season - we're halfway through now, we need to drag more and more teams into it.

"I just think, if we'd have had five draws at home, we'd be sat three places above.

"So it just shows, having those draws at home can help.

"And I think we need to really get that into our frame of mind - if we do draw at home, it's not a bad result.

"We don't have to win every game at home, we need to start getting some results at home, that's the main thing."