Kyle McFadzean says Burton Albion's upbeat mood will not be going anywhere ahead of Saturday's trip to Sunderland - even if they wish they could have played another game beforehand.

The Brewers head into a pivotal relegation clash against the Black Cats on the back of a galvanising win over Derby County at the weekend.

It was their first home victory since September and, as a couple of players have spoken about, felt like a return to Albion's memorable surge to safety from 2016-17.

With a newfound sense of belief in the camp, Burton are looking to ride the wave and pull off a miraculous escape from relegation.

So how does McFadzean feel ahead of the weekend?

"Me and Turns (Ben Turner) were having this conversation yesterday," said the former MK Dons centre-half.

"We were saying we wish we had a game yesterday so we could just keep cracking on and playing.

"But we get a full week's rest, training, preparing and ready for Saturday.

"It always gives you a bit more confidence after a win.

"We wish we did have a game on the Tuesday, but as it is, we've only got three games left and they are every week now.

"We can't do a lot about that.

"But I'm sure our mood won't change until Saturday - we'll still be full of confidence and raring to go.

"So we're looking forward to it."