Burton Albion, Sunderland and Barnsley will be playing their football in League One next season, with new grounds to visit and new tournaments to participate in.

For the Brewers and Barnsley, they will lock horns with some familiar faces following their promotions to the Championship in 2015-16 - but Sunderland will be playing third-tier football for only the second time in their 130-year history.

As a result of their relegation to League One, Albion will enter the FA Cup at the first round as opposed to the third, and will participate in the Checkatrade Trophy.

But not everything is to change for the three sides.

When are the fixtures released?

The question on everyone's lips now has an answer - Thursday June 21.

All three EFL leagues will see their fixtures released on the same day - and while Burton fans won't be looking for local rivals Derby County and Aston Villa, their eyes will likely be on the dates League One new boys Accrington Stanley and Sunderland come to town.

The 2018-19 season will begin on the weekend of August 3-5.