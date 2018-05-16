Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's attentions are starting to turn to the summer preparations as Nigel Clough begins to shape his squad for League One.

The Brewers' relegation to the third tier, confirmed after defeat at Preston two weekends ago, could have a significant bearing on how the starting XI will look next season.

Last summer's transfer window saw Premier League clubs smash through the record barrier as they spent a combined £1.4 billion on new recruits.

And with the 2018 World Cup in Russia also set to shine a light on more talented stars, it is set to be an exciting transfer window.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

When does the transfer window open?

Well, it's actually already open.

The EFL have said this: "The EFL 2018 summer transfer window is now open, with EFL clubs having been able to complete domestic registrations since Monday 7 May.

"This also applies to clubs who are participating in the end of season play-off competition, however, any new signings will not be eligible to play in matches until next season.

"The transfer window for international transfers is determined by FIFA and will open on 9 June 2018."

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

When does it close?

The closing dates of the transfer window have changed as a result of the agreement made by EFL Clubs in February 2018 to close the window for permanent transfers on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 5pm, which is aligned with the decision the Premier League opted to take in September 2017.

How does the loan market work?

In addition, EFL Clubs are still able to: