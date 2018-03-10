The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lee Johnson reckons Burton Albion and Bristol City are both "punching above their weight" after his side's goalless draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

In a game of few chances, Liam Boyce came closest in the first half after he turned Kyle McFadzean's shot into the arms of City goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

The seventh-placed Robins huffed and puffed but a lack of end product from both sides ensured neither of them were to depart East Staffordshire with all three points that would have boosted the visitors' promotion push or Albion's bid for survival.

And Johnson knows just how hard teams have to fight when they are competing at a level higher than they are used to.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's a clean sheet - what do people expect?" he said.

"Burton are fighting for their lives. They've got good spirit among their squad and they've got a really experienced team.

"If you look at the likes of Stephen Bywater, that I've played with at Derby County, Darren Bent, Luke Murphy - a lot of these boys have played an awful lot of games in the Football League.

"An experienced squad, and in a tough game we've come out with a point and who knows, that could be important come the end of the season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"That was two honest teams there, playing today.

"Burton are punching above their weight, and actually, probably so are we.

"We've got to enjoy the Championship, so have Burton."

Albion's best chances to win the game came in a first half in which they dominated their hosts.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Darren Bent and Liam Boyce made their first starts together as Nigel Clough deployed a 4-4-2 formation in order to try to get the best out of the club's top marksman.

City came into their own following some tinkering from Johnson at half-time, but the former Derby defender - who played under Clough at the Rams - reckons a tough week took its toll.

"I suppose it was a fair result - I thought in the first half Burton were the better side and the second half we were," he added.

"The pitch isn't in good condition - it's not really conducive to football matches that have slick play.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But obviously both teams have to compete on that.

"I thought in the first half we looked poor, leggy and we didn't have our normal zip.

"It's been a tough week, the 4-0 win at home and then the defeat to Preston away from home, so we've done a lot of travelling this week.

"But there were a lot of positives as well, I changed the shape at half-time and I thought that worked.

"It gave is a foothold in the game."