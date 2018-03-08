Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson says his side will have to undermine a gulf in experience between his side and Burton Albion when they clash at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

Johnson will bring his Robins to East Staffordshire looking to arrest a slide in form that has seen them drop out of the Championship top six.

Despite only winning two of their last 15 games in all competitions, City are well placed to push for promotion, one season on from a battle against relegation that saw them competing with the Brewers, among others, for survival.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Survival is Albion's primary focus again - and Johnson believes Clough has built a squad with the know-how and spirit to complete an "unbelievably difficult task" and avoid the drop.

That is something the visitors will be wary of this weekend.

"I always think Nigel Clough is the right man, I think he's a very good manager," said Johnson, who spent a loan spell with Derby County in 2010 when Clough was in charge at Pride Park.

"I played under him myself.

"He's got an unbelievably difficult task there because of their resources.

"The Championship is a real big-boys league now, for them to survive last year with the squad that they had - and look how well they've done in the loan market, they've got some really good experience.

"It's almost the group that nobody else wanted, if you like, that have been good players and when I say people didn't want them, I don't mean that because they are bad players, I mean because it's unfashionable to sign players at 31 or 32.

"They have a good spirit there. A lot of these players they've got have got a lot more experience than our players, for example.

"So it's up to us to make sure, as always, that we impose our strengths and their weaknesses."