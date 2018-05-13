Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he was "gutted" to see former side Barnsley drop back into League One.

Heckingbottom was Tykes boss until as recently as February, when he moved to their Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

He had previously guided Barnsley to the Championship in 2015-16 and kept them there in a successful 2016-17 campaign, before leaving them in 21st place in the second tier.

Jose Morais replaced Heckingbottom at Oakwell but saw his team relegated, alongside Burton Albion and Sunderland, after a 4-1 defeat at Derby County on the final day.

The Tykes actually began the final day out of the bottom three, but that heavy loss saw them quickly fall below Albion, before Bolton leapfrogged both in dramatic circumstances.

And Barnsley parted company with Morais and his coaching staff within hours of the final whistle at Pride Park.

"Yeah, I'm gutted," Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star.

"I'm upset, it's not nice to see them get relegated.

"I thought they'd got themselves in a great position with their win last week, and it's just strange how it pans out that all the teams at the bottom are playing the teams fighting for something at the top.

"That was barring the team who stayed up, Bolton.

"That's why this stage of the season can be heartbreaking, but also I'd much rather be in a game where you're playing for something."