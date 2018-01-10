Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Murphy is enjoying playing alongside Tom Naylor in Burton Albion's midfield and reckons the Brewers are benefiting from a settled side.

The Leeds United loanee has missed only two matches in the league so far - both fixtures against his parent club - but the midfield slots alongside him have been taken up by a host of different names since the start of August.

The impressive Murphy has been a constant in Nigel Clough's team selection this season, and now a budding partnership with Naylor has paid dividends in recent weeks.

Murphy's role as the 'stopper' in the midfield allows his Albion team-mate to press the opposition and make those late runs into the box, with three goals in the last four games for Naylor telling its own story.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And while the diplomatic Murphy can see the many positives of having a consistent squad on matchdays, he also knows the quality in the squad means the next man up can do just as good a job.

"I have talked about really enjoying playing with Nayls," the 28-year-old said.

"He does a lot of running, he runs forward and makes runs into the box, then I'm there as an insurance base really to cover him.

"I do feel that it does help when there's a settled side and everybody knows what the man next to you is going to do.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But I also think that we have players in the squad that can step in at any time and do just as good a job.

"We have options, and that is obviously a positive for us."

Naylor has earned his plaudits, and deservedly so given his revelatory performances in recent weeks.

He embodies the spirit of the Brewers, having first joined the club as they surged to the League Two title in 2014.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And that desire to do right by Albion and Clough is stronger than ever for Naylor - even if it leaves his team-mates feeling slightly uneasy.

"I obviously knew he was a fit lad from pre-season, but it's only when you play with him that you see him running about everywhere," Murphy added.

"It was the win at Sheffield Wednesday, he was charging around!

"We were 2-0 up and I was trying to tell him to just hold our shape, sit in a little bit and see the game out.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think he's just ignored me, run forward and got another goal.

"You'd have to say fair play to him and don't listen to me!

"He did score, so I've got no complaints."