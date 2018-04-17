Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion loanee Hamza Choudhury impressed on his full senior debut for Leicester City at the weekend.

The 20-year-old Foxes academy graduate - who spent two separate spells with the Brewers in 2015-16 and 2016-17 - started Saturday's 2-1 loss at Burnley and was among Leicester's top performers.

And while the former Premier League champions are set to welcome back key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from suspension for this weekend's clash with Southampton, Choudhury has given manager Claude Puel something of a selection headache.

"It is great to see Hamza put in a performance like this," Puel told the Leicester Mercury.

"We had him training with the first team last week and, for me, he is a good player, a ball winner - but he knows how to play good football also.

"It is important to keep him with us, like Harvey Barnes, Choudhury and perhaps other players in the future.

"It is important to have a good connection between the academy and us. We must continue this work.

"It is important now to continue with good results and to finish strongly in the table.

"If we can give some game time to young players, if they deserve it, why not of course, but we already have a lot of young players in the squad.

"Ndidi is just 21, we have Chilwell, Gray, Diabate, Barnes and Choudhruy. We have a lot of young players. It is a good feeling for the future."

Choudhury made 13 appearances in his first loan spell with the Brewers in 2015-16, when he helped Albion clinch promotion to the Championship.

He then returned for the start of the following season and would go on to make the same number of outings in the second tier, although he struggled to hold down a starting place and headed back to Leicester in January 2017.