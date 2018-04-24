The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh has responded to a report that linked Burton Albion to striker Macauley Bonne.

The Brewers were linked with a move for the 22-year-old last week along with Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town, according to the Sun.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Bonne hit his 21st goal of the season on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat of Wrexham. He also has five assists this campaign in the National League.

The Ipswich-born Zimbabwe international has enjoyed a stellar season with Orient following a move from Colchester United last summer.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The O's have struggled in their first season at non-league level for 112 years, with Bonne a shining light for the 13-th placed side.

"He's our player," Edinburgh told the East London Guardian after Orient's Wrexham win.

"I stand here now and we've had no contact. We don't invite anything.

"I believe Macauley will be a part of what we want to achieve next season and that's pushing at the right end of the table."