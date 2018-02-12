The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion travel to Hednesford Town on Tuesday night in the quarter-final of the Birmingham Senior Cup (7:45pm), and Liam Boyce could make his first start for the club.

The tie was originally pencilled in to be part of the striker's recovery from an ACL rupture, but Boyce is ahead of schedule having unexpectedly played a part in the Brewers' last two matches.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Boyce replaced Darren Bent with 19 minutes to go at Portman Road on Saturday, but was unable to find the breakthrough as Albion had to settle for a goalless draw with Ipswich Town.

And Nigel Clough said the club's record signing could feature as they look to follow up their 3-2 win over Highgate United last time out.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"He's got a big cup quarter-final on Tuesday night at Hednesford, so he might play there, we are not sure yet," Clough said.

"He might have 45, we'll see how he feels on Monday or Tuesday."