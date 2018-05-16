Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce has been included in Northern Ireland's squad for upcoming friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

Michael O'Neill's side will travel to Central America to face the World Cup-bound duo.

They face Panama on May 29 before taking on the Costa Rican side on June 3.

Boyce has been included as one of four strikers in the squad after impressing during the Brewers' late-season push for Championship safety.

He scored in crucial wins over Derby County and Sunderland and became the focal point of Albion's attack.

Josh Magennis, Shay McCartan and Queens Park Rangers' Paul Smyth - who scored on his international debut earlier this year - are the other striking options, although Boyce looks likely to start at least once, according to O'Neill's comments.

"I want to play Josh Magennis and Liam Boyce, so there’s no need to bring Kyle (Lafferty), Conor (Washington), Will Grigg etc...," he said.

There is no place in the Northern Ireland squad for Albion defender Tom Flanagan - recently made available for transfer by Nigel Clough - and midfielder Matty Lund.

Boyce has one goal from 11 international appearances so far, which he scored in a friendly win over New Zealand last summer, shortly before becoming the Brewers' club-record signing.

He ruptured the ACL in his left knee before the start of the season and missed seven months during a long recovery period, robbing him of the chance to help Northern Ireland in their bid to reach this summer's World Cup finals.

O'Neill's side reached the play-offs but lost in controversial fashion to Switzerland.