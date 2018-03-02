Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce knows just how important the first goal could prove for Burton Albion in their bid for Championship survival - and the numbers back it up.

The Brewers have broken the deadlock in eight League games this season, going on to win six of them.

The exceptions came in home defeats to Ipswich Town and Leeds United, when opening goals from Ben Turner and Tom Naylor respectively were cancelled out in 2-1 defeats.

Still, the fact that six of Albion's seven Championship wins in 2017-18 have come after they scored first proves why Boyce is so keen to make sure his side are seizing the initiative more regularly in the coming weeks.

And he points to the recent win at Barnsley - when Jamie Allen scored after 57 seconds - as a perfect example of how difficult Burton can be to face once they have control of a game.

"We know it's important to get results," said the Brewers' record signing, who is still waiting to back up his maiden goal for the club at Aston Villa last month.

"On Saturday (in the 1-0 loss to Millwall) , we weren't that happy with it.

"I thought we could've been winning the game, at half-time definitely.

"We dominated the game in the first half and we just needed to take one of those chances, but that's the way it goes in this league.

"You need to get that first goal, and any time we do, I fancy our defence - we're good at seeing out a result.

"We did it at Barnsley.

"I think we just need to get the first goal to give our defence something to hold onto."