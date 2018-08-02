Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce says he still needs to be at the top of his game for Burton Albion despite the club’s relegation to League One.

And he says he already has an insight into the division from Northern Ireland team-mates who have played in it.

The Brewers striker was robbed of an opportunity to stamp his mark on the Championship last season, missing more than half of the campaign through injury.

When he did return, he certainly did not look out of place, leading the line well as the focal point of Albion’s attack.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

It was towards the end of the Brewers’ ill-fated second season at that level that Boyce really came alive, notching two goals and setting one up in the final four games as survival eluded them by minutes.

It would be easy to make the assumption that League One will be easier – but the Northern Ireland international doesn’t want to entertain that notion at all.

“As a striker, you go into every game thinking you’re going to score, so you just need to have that confidence,” he said.

“There’s a lot more quality in the Championship but when you come down here it might not suit you.

“It’s a lot more physical, there are a lot more athletes. You still need to be on your A-game and concentrate on everything you do and are planning to do.

“I know a lot of players who’ve played in it. Northern Ireland have a few League One players.

“It’s a lot more physical and you just need to be ready. Thats why I’ve been putting it in over the off season.

“Everyone’s done really well during the runs in pre-season. We were told it was going to be one of the hardest pre-seasons we’ve done and we need to be physically fit and ready for anything.

“I think we are.”

With Darren Bent, Boyce’s strike partner at times last season, having departed the club following the conclusion of his loan spell, the goal burden is expected to fall on the 27-year-old signing from Ross County.

Tom Naylor and Lloyd Dyer, the only two players to score more goals than Boyce last season bar Lucas Akins, have moved on this summer.

Akins may well also be required to fill in elsewhere, given Albion’s current injury crisis.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But Boyce says he’s ready to shoulder the burden of being the club’s major goal threat.

“That’s why I’ve been brought here,” he said.

“When I was at Ross County, I had to work my way up there to that sort of status and, eventually, when I got there, I did get goals and helped us have a couple of good seasons and stay in the League up there.

“Hopefully, I just continue that. Obviously, I had sort of a year out and, as a team, we finished well towards the end of the season.

“We missed out by a couple of minutes at the end but I think when you come down you don’t want to be all doom and gloom so, hopefully, that good end to the season will stand us in good stead and we can continue that and try and get a good start to this season.”