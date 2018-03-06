Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce will make his first Pirelli Stadium start for Burton Albion as Nigel Clough makes three changes for the visit of Brentford tonight.

Damien McCrory also comes into the Brewers' starting XI for the first time since August, while Luke Murphy returns in midfield after a couple of recent injuries.

Darren Bent drops to the bench, while injured duo John Brayford and Hope Akpan are out of the squad.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Boyce leads the line in the familiar 4-1-4-1 formation, with Martin Samuelsen and Lloyd Dyer on either flank outside of Murphy and Jamie Allen.

Jacob Davenport continues in the holding role.

At the back, Kyle McFadzean wears the captain's armband as he partners Tom Naylor at centre-back, with McCrory at left-back and Lucas Akins at right-back. Stephen Bywater is the Burton goalkeeper.

On the bench, there are the expected returns for Tom Flanagan and Marvin Sordell, with the former having not featured for more than a month.

They are joined among the substitutes by Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton, Joe Sbarra, Luke Varney and Bent.